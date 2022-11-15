Stamford’s American Beverage Corp. acquires Poppilu lemonade brand

Stamford-based American Beverage Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvest Hill Beverage Co., has acquired the Poppilu lemonade brand for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2017. Chicago-based Poppilu aims its product line to children and sells its beverages in pouches. The Poppilu line has no added refined sugar and only 7g of sugar per serving derived from the fruit juice itself; the product is available in national retail chains including Walmart and Target and regionally from Stop & Shop and Giant Eagle.

“Poppilu makes a great addition to our existing portfolio and helps expand our strong foundation of kids’ beverages” says Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Co. “We are especially excited that the product was crafted by a mom with kids in mind, which comes through in the bold taste and better-for-you benefits that will resonate with consumers.”