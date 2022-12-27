Sophisticated comfort food, courtesy Connecticut’s Cingari Family ShopRite

After losing his job in the Great Depression, Salvatore Cingari bought an old school bus, loaded it with fresh produce and became a successful grocer, calling his business Grade A Market. In 1943, he moved to his first building and soon his sons joined him in the business. In 1991, the Cingari stores became members of the Wakefern/ShopRite cooperative. Today, four generations of Cingari’s family own and operate 10 ShopRite locations in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. Cingari Family ShopRite is dedicated to supporting the many needs of the communities it serves and lives in.

Among the holiday favorites at the stores is Baked Brie, with chef David S. Cingari graciously providing the recipe:

Baked Brie

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry

2 ounces of jam

1 cube Brie cheese

1 egg (for glazing)

Flour (just enough to sprinkle on surface for rolling)

Directions:

Lay a sheet of puff pastry out on a floured surface.

Spread the 2 ounces of jam on one side, placing the Brie in the center and folding in the corners

Pinch to seal.

Cover with plastic wrap and place in freezer for 30 minutes (or you can leave wrapped in the freezer for a week.)

Remove from the freezer and place on a parchment paper lined sheet pan. Brush with beaten egg.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 45 minutes or until golden brown (longer if frozen).

For the jam filling, try this Maple Bacon Onion Jam recipe:

Maple Bacon Onion Jam

Ingredients:

1.5 pounds thick-cut bacon

2 large yellow onions

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried leaves

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Chop bacon into 1⁄4- to ½-inch pieces and thinly slice the onions.

Add bacon to the hot skillet and cook until almost completely crisp, flipping the pieces occasionally to ensure even cooking. Drain off all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease.

Turn the heat down to medium, or even low if you have a hot burner, and add the sliced onions, turning to coat them completely. Cook until they begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. (You want low and slow here.)

Add the remaining ingredients and stir until sugar is dissolved. Allow them to cook slowly until onions are deep golden brown and jam thickens.

Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Or you can freeze it up to 2 months. Serves 3 to 5 people.