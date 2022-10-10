Smart Balance recipe restored after consumer backlash

Conagra Brands has responded to a wave of negative consumer comments on the recipe change for its Smart Balance butter substitute by restoring the product’s original formula.

Business Insider reported the company switched the ingredients on Smart Balance from 64% vegetable oil to 39% – a company spokesperson claimed this was “to make [it] easier to spread.” However, consumers were not pleased with the change and responded on the Smart Balance with a wave of one-star reviews about the change.

Consumer advocate and blogger Edgar Dworsky called Conagra’s switch a case of “skimpflation,” which occurs when products are “reformulated in some way, usually with less of the expensive components and often by substituting cheaper ingredients.”