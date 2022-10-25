Ramada by Wyndham launches search for a Chief Eats Officer

Ramada by Wyndham is launching a global search to fill the newly created position of CEO – in this case, Chief Eats Officer.

According to a press statement from the hotel chain, the new CEO will be tasked with “uncovering the culture and cuisine throughout five different continents and creatively showcase their finds on the brand’s social media and marketing channels.” The candidate chosen for the role will receive $10,000 and a $150 daily travel stipend to help with their international culinary search, along with paid accommodations and air travel plus “bucket-list travel experiences.”

“Food is the key that opens the door to new cultures, which is what Ramada by Wyndham is all about, inspiring travelers while connecting them to new global experiences,” said Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader and vice president of operations at Ramada by Wyndham. “Our lucky CEO will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the best Ramada and its many destinations have to offer, all while bringing along a global audience to share in every moment of their life-enriching adventure.”

Applicants for his job can apply by posting a public video via TikTok tagging @RamadabyWyndham and #RamadaCEO describing what makes them the ideal candidate for the job. Video submissions should be at least two minutes and candidates are encouraged to demonstrate food and travel flair, as well as storytelling skills and social savviness. Applicant’s applying via TikTok must follow @RamadabyWyndham to be considered – and those who do not wish to call public attention to themselves can email their video to makemeceo@ramada.com.

Applications must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 14.