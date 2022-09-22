Rachael Ray teaming up with meal solutions company Home Chef

Home Chef, the meal solutions company, has partnered with Rachael Ray on a new line of recipes created by the popular TV host and author.

Beginning this month, Home Chef will offer exclusive Rachael Ray recipes on a weekly basis for six months. These recipes will come with pre-portioned ingredients – all available exclusively via Home Chef online through March 17. Among the recipes being offered are tilapia piccata with lemon spaghetti, deviled chicken with cheesy butternut squash and steak pizzaiola with fresh grape tomatoes.

“I am so excited to partner with Home Chef to bring tasty, easy-to-prepare meals to homes nationwide,” said Ray. “Teaching others how to cook has always been a passion of mine, and this collaboration allows me to help people build confidence in the kitchen with my own recipes delivered straight to your door.”

“At Home Chef, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our fans meals they’ll love,” said Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef. “Rachael Ray is someone our customers admire for her quick and easy recipes that taste amazing, so she was a natural fit for this menu partnership.”