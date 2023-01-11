Pizza Hut brings back ‘The Big New Yorker’

Pizza Hut has announced the return of “The Big New Yorker,” a 16-inch New York-style pizza that was introduced in 1999.

The company promotes this XL-sized pizza as being “big and bold as the city that never sleeps.” Each pizza features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top. Orders can be customized with extra toppings or extra cheese for an additional charge.

“The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit-Style pizza,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut. “At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers’ requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month.”

The Big New Yorker will be available for a limited-time only starting Feb. 1, although Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting Jan. 31. Pizza Hut is a Plano, Texas-based subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM).

Photo: Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut