PepsiCo taps Lindsay Lohan for holiday season ‘Pilk and Cookies’ promotion

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is launching a holiday promotion centered on “Pilk and Cookies” – with Pilk being the combination of Pepsi-Cola and milk to create a “dirty soda.”

The promotion runs through Dec. 25 and the Purchase-headquartered companies will be awarding prizes to social media followers who upload the most creative photos or videos of their “Pilk and Cookies” treats on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtags #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes.

PepsiCo has recruited actress Lindsay Lohan as the celebrity spokesperson for the promotion. Lohan is going to be a ubiquitous presence this month via her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas” and her recently released cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

“Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience,” said Lohan in a press statement. “As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”