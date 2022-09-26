PepsiCo rolls out S’mores Collection soft drinks

The summer of 2022 might be in the rearview mirror, but a summertime favorite is living on in a soft drink version via Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Inc.

The new Pepsi S’mores Collection features three distinct flavors, all packed into individual 7.5-ounce mini cans. The flavors are Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker and Chocolate, and PepsiCo said the beverages can either be mixed together or consumed separately.

“This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s’mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can’t wait for fans to try it,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer of Pepsi.