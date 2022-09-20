PepsiCo finally stops making soft drinks in Russia

Nearly six months after it said it would suspend sales and productions of its soft drinks in Russia, PepsiCo Inc has finally stopped making Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew in that country.

Reuters had investigated the Purchase-headquartered company’s activities in Russia and found Pepsi branded beverage for sale with July and August production dates originating from factories within Russia. One Moscow gym owner said he placed an order with Pepsi as recently as mid-August.

In 2021, Russia was PepsiCo’s third-biggest market, after the U.S. and Mexico. PepsiCo issued a statement to Reuters insisting it ceased making concentrates for the Pepsi-Cola, Mirinda, 7Up and Mountain Dew beverages in Russia.

“All concentrates have subsequently been exhausted in Russia and production has ended,” said a PepsiCo spokesperson, who also declined to offer an update on whether Russian sales have stopped.

In March, PepsiCo said it would continue to sell daily essentials – including milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food – in Russia. The company has operated in Russia for more than 60 years and its soft drinks were among the few Western products sold during the Soviet era.