Home Food & Beverage Panera Bread debuts three new sandwiches

Panera Bread debuts three new sandwiches

By
Phil Hall
-

Panera Bread is introducing three new sandwiches, Toasted Baguettes, beginning on Jan. 12.

The new hand-crafted flavor offerings – Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella and Smoky Buffalo Chicken – mark the first time Panera has created a sandwich on its signature French baguette. The sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax), and MyPanera members can get a head start on enjoying them via early access now through Jan. 11.

“At Panera, our chefs and bakers know that our iconic Panera baguette is beloved by our guests as a side to our many soups, salads and entrees – so, what better way to deliver a new craveable innovation than by using it for a sandwich filled with bold and fresh flavors?” said Claes Petersson, head chef and chief food innovation officer at Panera Bread. “Toasting our baguette sandwiches gives the perfect blend of crunchy crust with a pillowy-soft center that makes it easy to take the perfect bite, and we’re excited to offer our guest three delicious flavors to enjoy.”

Previous articleGLAAD criticizes NY Times for hiring David French as a columnist
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here