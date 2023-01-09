Panera Bread debuts three new sandwiches

Panera Bread is introducing three new sandwiches, Toasted Baguettes, beginning on Jan. 12.

The new hand-crafted flavor offerings – Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella and Smoky Buffalo Chicken – mark the first time Panera has created a sandwich on its signature French baguette. The sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax), and MyPanera members can get a head start on enjoying them via early access now through Jan. 11.

“At Panera, our chefs and bakers know that our iconic Panera baguette is beloved by our guests as a side to our many soups, salads and entrees – so, what better way to deliver a new craveable innovation than by using it for a sandwich filled with bold and fresh flavors?” said Claes Petersson, head chef and chief food innovation officer at Panera Bread. “Toasting our baguette sandwiches gives the perfect blend of crunchy crust with a pillowy-soft center that makes it easy to take the perfect bite, and we’re excited to offer our guest three delicious flavors to enjoy.”