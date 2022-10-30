Newman’s Own offers companies Paul Newman’s imagery if they give away all profits

Newman’s Own, the Westport-headquartered food company founded by actor Paul Newman that is notable for donating 100% of its profits to children-focused charitable organizations, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its launch with a program designed to encourage other consumer brand corporations to follow its business model.

The company has debuted “Newman’s Deal,” in which imagery of Paul Newman will be provided to companies on a limited-edition gratis basis, but only if they agree to emulate Newman’s Own and give away all of the profits from the limited-edition product sales to nonprofits that support children.

The company invited interested brands to review a limited-time-only licensing application on NewmansDeal.com. Under the terms of the licensing deal, companies will have permission to use an image or a collection of images of Paul Newman or his signature along with a “100% Profits to Help Kids” stamp of authenticity.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 24 and the approved brands will be notified by Jan. 31, 2023.

“For 40 years, Paul Newman’s face has been a symbol of radically good philanthropy,” said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, chief marketing officer at Newman’s Own Inc. “We’re thrilled to offer more of Paul Newman through Newman’s Deal and we encourage more brands to give it all away — just as Paul did when he decided to emblazon his face on a bottle of salad dressing.”

“This limited time offer to use Paul Newman’s likeness is the perfect way to celebrate his inspiring legacy, particularly as we unveil a new Newman’s Own brand identity and Newman’s Own Foundation focuses its mission to help children facing adversity,” Malcon-Manyara added.

The “Newman’s Deal” program follows the company’s recent announcement to refresh its packaging with a new logo, new labeling design and the new brand platform and tagline “Radically Good,” along with a marketing campaign focused on digital and social media plus out-of-home executions in Chicago and New York City — the latter location will include a Times Square billboard.