New ‘Verified Humanitarian’ campaign offers alternative outlet for Twitter’s $8 blue check

World Food Program USA has launched Verified Humanitarian, a social media campaign aimed at encouraging Americans to join the global movement to end hunger.

At a time when social media denizens debate whether it’s worth spending $8 for a “verified checkmark” on Twitter, World Food Program USA invites people to spend $8 to become a “verified humanitarian,” with the $8 being spent for 16 life-saving meals to someone in need.

“Watching the news and following social media lately, I’m amazed at the energy and attention Americans are giving to the ‘pay for it’ issue,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO at World Food Program USA. “There’s so much suffering and need in the world today – why spend $8 on a verified checkmark when you can spend $8 to feed someone in need? I urge Americans to spend their hard-earned dollars to make a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information on becoming a “verified humanitarian,” visit www.wfpusa.org/verifiedhumanitarian.