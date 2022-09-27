Mr. Hemp Flower debuts Delta-9 THC Lollipops

Mr. Hemp Flower, a Tampa-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hemp products, has introduced the Delta-9 THC Lollipops.

According to the company, the new delta-9 THC lollipops are the strongest available with 20mg of premium hemp-derived delta-9 THC. This is the latest product in Mr. Hemp Flower’s line of premium delta-9 THC hemp edibles, which includes D9 gummies and D9 sleep gummies with melatonin.

The new lollipops are infused with 20mg of premium hemp-derived delta-9 THC and made with all-natural flavors such as Blue Raspberry and Cherry. Delta-9 THC lollipops have a suggested retail price of $9 per lollipop and they are available by the case at wholesale prices and in bulk unbranded mass quantities for businesses and brands.

“Our retail partners continue to drive the growth and sales of our popular delta-9 THC edibles like our chocolates and gummies. Our new D9 lollipops are another example of how our team is hitting the target right on the money,” said company co-founder Alex Gould.