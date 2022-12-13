Home Fairfield Meal delivery service WECO expands to Westchester and Fairfield County

WECO, a Boston-headquartered meal delivery service, has expanded into the Westchester and Fairfield County markets.

The company is establishing a 5,200-square-foot location in Westport to serve both counties. The WECO service does not require a subscription, nor are order minimums required – customers can sign up for a weekly menu and order on specific days. The new service will also provide an option for curbside pick-up as an alternative to delivery.

“We believe in the power of good food bringing people together,” said Jennifer Fremont-Smith, founder and CEO of WECO. “In Fairfield and Westchester Counties, we can provide better options for a fresh, delicious meal to busy families and individuals or those who want to take the guesswork out of dinner preparation. We also look forward to featuring local farmers and purveyors while making a positive impact on the community.”

Phil Hall
