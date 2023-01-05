Jenny Craig debuts meal delivery service

The weight loss and weight management company Jenny Craig has launched Jenny Fresh, a meal line featuring entrees that are prepared fresh and delivered directly to customers’ doors.

Jenny Fresh will be sold separately from Jenny Craig’s weight loss and healthy meal plans. According to the company, the new line offers a menu of nearly 100 food options made with organic fresh vegetables and sustainably raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free poultry and meats. Jenny Fresh will be available starting in mid-January in a bundle of seven dishes for $99 for one week of meals.

“Our Jenny Fresh launch is a huge milestone for us as we are the first major weight loss brand to produce a fresh meal line and deliver it directly to consumers,” said Mandy Dowson, CEO of Jenny Craig. “Beyond proven weight loss and weight management results, what Jenny Craig is most well-known for is our delicious and versatile meal offerings – and Jenny Fresh is the next evolution of that mission.”