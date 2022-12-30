Hudson Valley beer distributor offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

Goshen-based Dana Distributors, a Hudson Valley distributor for Anheuser-Busch, is offering residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties the option for a safe chauffeured ride home from their New Year’s celebrations.

According to a WPDH.com report, the company will provide either free taxi service or a $10 Uber credit on New Year’s Eve from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at participating restaurants and taverns in the three-county region. For the free taxi service, customers will need to surrender their car keys to the establishment’s management and only use the ride directly to their residence. For Uber, customers can scan the Uber QR Code on the signs at the participating venues.

Dana Distributors sells over three million cases of Anheuser-Busch beverages annually, most notably the Budweiser beer brand.