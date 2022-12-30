Home Food & Beverage Hudson Valley beer distributor offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

Hudson Valley beer distributor offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

By
Phil Hall
-

Goshen-based Dana Distributors, a Hudson Valley distributor for Anheuser-Busch, is offering residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties the option for a safe chauffeured ride home from their New Year’s celebrations.

According to a WPDH.com report, the company will provide either free taxi service or a $10 Uber credit on New Year’s Eve from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at participating restaurants and taverns in the three-county region. For the free taxi service, customers will need to surrender their car keys to the establishment’s management and only use the ride directly to their residence. For Uber, customers can scan the Uber QR Code on the signs at the participating venues.

Dana Distributors sells over three million cases of Anheuser-Busch beverages annually, most notably the Budweiser beer brand.

Previous articleLatimer encourages Westchester residents to participate in county boards and commissions
Next articleTexas company receives contract to manage CTtransit divisions
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here