Hefty debuts Snack Scarf that doubles as a food storage unit

Phil Hall
Hefty, the Reynolds Consumer Goods (NASDAQ:REYN) brand of trash and storage bags and disposable tableware, has expanded into apparel with a new scarf that doubles as mobile food storage unit.

The Hefty Snack Scarf includes hidden pockets with slider storage bags. According to the brand, these pockets can be used for holding leftovers without having to ask for a takeaway bag or a container.

“No matter the occasion, you can surreptitiously fill your scarf with your favorite party foods to take home, and the extra-secure slider seal will preserve the freshness and flavor – just listen for the Clicks Closed sound to know that your slider storage bag is sealed and your food secured,” said the company in a press release.

The new scarf is now on sale via HeftySnackScarf.com and comes in quart and gallon sizes. The brand added the quart size is ideal for “stowing away small bites like wings and sliders” while the gallon size is “perfect for stocking up on everything from the main course to the unfinished dessert tray.” Each scarf is available for $2.78 and comes with a box of slider storage bags.

