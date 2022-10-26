Grocery delivery service Boxed Market opens Elmsford fulfillment center

Boxed Inc., the commerce technology company, has expanded its Boxed Market grocery delivery business in Westchester with a new fulfillment center in Elmsford.

The new facility is Boxed’s latest endeavor in the New York metro area since its acquisition of the Manhattan-based on-demand grocery deliver service MaxDelivery last December. The company also plans to open a Brooklyn distribution center next month.

“We are beyond excited to expand our fast fresh grocery delivery beyond Manhattan starting with our Elmsford facility,” said Chris Siragusa, senior vice president of Boxed Market. “Customers throughout Westchester County will be able to select from over 10,000 items, knowing the products will arrive fresh in under one hour.”