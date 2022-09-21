Goya Foods debuts online store

Goya Foods, the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, has launched an online store at http://shop.goya.com.

Consumers can order their favorite Goya products directly from the company have them shipped directly to their home. Goya’s new online store offers a wide variety of in-demand household staples and specialty products, and the company plans to add branded merchandise to its online offerings.

“We’re excited to expand our digital footprint and give consumers across the country another easy way to buy their favorite Goya products who otherwise may not have access to them. Despite the pandemic and the potential for a global food crisis, we have been working courageously to develop new and exciting products that are both nutritious and affordable,” said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.