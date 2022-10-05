Gillette Stadium to enable self-serve beer options

New England Patriots fans will now be able to pour themselves beers at Gillette Stadium.
According to a Boston.com report, the board of selectmen in Foxborough, Massachusetts, has unanimously voted to introduce self-serve beer options at the stadium. The beer-serving units will be 10 feet wide and include four dispensers serving different beers.
However, beer-thirsty patrons will need to be pre-screened by the stadium staff with ID cards and an on-site sobriety evaluation. Each station will be programmed to allow only two drinks per credit card transaction.
