Home Food & Beverage FTC probes PepsiCo over potential pricing discrimination

FTC probes PepsiCo over potential pricing discrimination

By
Phil Hall
-

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and its perennial rival The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) are being investigated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over potential pricing discrimination for their soft drinks.

According to a Politico report sourced from “four people with knowledge of the probe,” the companies ran afoul of the Robinson-Patman Act of 1936, which is designed to prevent suppliers from offering better prices to large retailers at the expense of their smaller competitors. The FTC reportedly sought input from major retailers, most notably Walmart (NYSE:WMT), to determine how they purchase and price soft drinks.

Politico noted the Robinson-Patman Act was enforced by the FTC for decades before being mostly ignored over the last two decades – the last probe tied to that law was a 1988 investigation involving book publishers including Simon & Schuster and Random House.

The investigation is in the early stages and the FTC is not targeting the retailers who do business with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Previous articleComptroller DiNapoli queries Southwest Airlines on fixing operational snafus
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here