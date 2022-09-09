Free classes offered on buying and preparing healthy food on a budget

Rockland Community College (RCC) is hosting a free series of classes on how to purchase and prepare delicious and nutritious food economically.

The classes will be held at RCC’s Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Nyack on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Sept. 19 through Nov. 28; there will not be a class on Sept. 26 (Rosh Hashanah), Oct. 10 (Columbus Day) or Oct. 31 (Halloween).

RCC’s classroom kitchen features 10 workstations with state-of-the-art equipment as well as a teaching station equipped with audio and video technology so that students can easily hear and see exactly what the steps are for each lesson.

Nutritional information and recipes will be provided by Katherine Schwarz, an experienced professional educator in nutrition, public health and the environment, who specializes in community work with impoverished populations. Cooking demonstrations and lessons will be conducted by Mark Davidoff, the director of the Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center, and supported by RCC’s Hospitality & Culinary Arts students.

Please contact Mark Davidoff at mark.davidoff@sunyrockland.edu for registration information.