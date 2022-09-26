Fairfield Food Truck Festival returns on Oct. 2

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library will be hosting the Fairfield Food Truck Festival on Oct. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jennings Beach, with Oct. 9 as a rain date.

The Fairfield Food Truck Festival has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Fairfield Public Library since its debut in 2017. This year’s event will include approximately 20 food trucks plus live music from a slate of Connecticut bands.

“This year’s festival will be the best ever, thanks to the town’s support. I know everyone is looking forward to being outside, seeing friends and eating great food,” said Friends’ President Leann Ratner.