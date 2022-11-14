Fabrizia Lemon Baking Co. releases limoncello baked goods holiday gift boxes

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Co. has announced the release of their holiday gift boxes and corporate holiday catalogue.

This year’s offering encompasses six limoncello dessert gift boxes, all of which can be shipped nationwide and come with a variety of baked goods, a personalized holiday gift note, holly and real evergreens.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company launched in 2020 and is one of the fastest growing direct to consumer online bakeries, with over 10,000 individual orders throughout the continental U.S. in the first year.

“We are excited to release our new holiday gift boxes and continue to share another integral aspect of our Italian upbringing, food,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and co-founder. “All our baked goods are made from scratch with exceptional quality, including all natural ingredients and of course Sicilian lemons and limoncello, which the Fabrizia brand is known for.”