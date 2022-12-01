Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits buys stake in Cantera Negra Tequila

Stamford-based Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits has entered a joint venture with Two Sons Imports LLC, owner of the Cantera Negra Tequila brand.

In this joint venture, Deutsch Family will acquire a partial ownership stake in Cantera Negra and become the brand’s exclusive global sales and marketing partner. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Cantera Negra currently has distribution in 28 states and recorded 20,000 cases shipped in the past 12 months ending in September.

“We are extremely excited to be adding Cantera Negra to our portfolio,” said Peter Deutsch, CEO of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. “Our partnership with Two Sons is the culmination of a four-year search for the right tequila brand and the right partners. Cantera Negra represents a critical addition to our five-year strategy to help us scale our luxury spirits business by providing consumers with an exceptional quality tequila option to choose instead of more mass-produced offerings.”