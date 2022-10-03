Coffee consumption is at record high

More young American adults are drinking coffee than ever before, according to data from the National Coffee Association.



The National Coffee Data Trends report found coffee has reached record-high popularity with 18-to-24-year-olds, with 51% admitting that they drank coffee in the past day, surpassing the pre-Covid record of 50% set in January 2020. And while 59% of coffee drinkers admit their financial situation is worse now compared to the start of the year, 33% of past-week coffee drinkers said that they buy coffee away from home at least four times per week and another 56% buy coffee away from home one-to-three times per week.

NCA President and CEO William “Bill” Murray stated the new day shows “coffee’s popularity is resilient to even the toughest challenges, as coffee drinkers continue to brew through challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and tough economic times.”