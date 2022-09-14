Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio debuts sauce line

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio has teamed with The Jersey Tomato Co. and KEEN Growth Capital on the Colicchio Collection, a new line of ultra-premium cooking and pairing sauces.

Made with 100% vine-ripened New Jersey tomatoes, each sauce is made with ingredients unique to a celebrated region of Italy. The Colicchio Collection is lower in sodium, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher, and has no added sugars or artificial preservatives. The six sauce flavors include:

• Liguria: lemon, white wine, provençal herbs

• Trentino: wild mushroom, parmesan, rosemary

• Sicilia: orange, black olive, white wine

• Piemonte: barolo wine, sage

• Abruzzo: saffron, fennel pollen

• Calabria: eggplant, zucchini, and chilis

“I wanted to capture the exciting variety of cuisines throughout Italy in a collection that home cooks could use to elevate and enhance their everyday cooking,” said Colicchio. “The inherent brightness and balance of these sauces allows the regional ingredients to shine through, taking stews, braised and grilled meats, seafood, even pizza to another level of flavor and vibrancy.”

The Colicchio Collection is available on colicchiocollection.com as a Club Colicchio subscription with exclusive member benefits and as a one-time purchase of $45.00 for a set of three 16 oz. jars.