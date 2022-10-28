Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate release new Special Edition bottle

Bombay Sapphire, the gin brand within the portfolio of Bacardi Ltd., has partnered with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat for the third edition of the brand’s artist-designed Special Edition bottle.

The Special Edition bottle features one of Basquiat’s earliest works, his “Untitled (L.A Painting).” The artwork has never been licensed before and was only displayed to the public once, during his second-ever show.

The collaboration between Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate began last April when the brand became the official spirits sponsor of “King Pleasure,” the Basquiat Estate’s first ever family-run exhibit at the Starrett-Lehigh Building on West 26th St. in New York City, where over 200 never-before-seen pieces and rarely shown works of the artist are on display. The exhibit is on display at through Jan. 1, 2023.

“We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat’s dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art,” said Jaime Keller, brand director of Bombay Sapphire North America. “This bottle represents our longstanding history of supporting creative visionaries in our mission to make the art world more accessible. Through the release of our third artist-designed Special Edition bottle, we are allowing people access to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s art to be inspired by his work for generations to come.”