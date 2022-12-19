Home Fairfield Bigelow Tea partners with Stony Creek Brewery on tea-infused beers

Bigelow Tea partners with Stony Creek Brewery on tea-infused beers

By
Phil Hall
-

Fairfield-based Bigelow Tea has teamed with Branford-based Stony Creek Brewery on the release of No Comment and Carpe Tea-em, two new tea-infused beers.

According to the companies, No Comment combines a German-style lager with Bigelow’s Constant Comment blend of black tea, orange peel and sweet spices while Carpe Tea-em blends a Hefeweizen with by Bigelow’s Earl Grey Tea. This is the first time the two family-owned Connecticut companies have collaborated on products.

“Partnering with Stony Creek Brewery provides an opportunity to think beyond our core business while supporting a like-minded and local Connecticut business,” said Cindi Bigelow, president, and CEO of Bigelow Tea. “It is exciting to see the innovative flavors Stony Creek Brewery has created and how our tea ingredients have been infused to create these new beers. We look forward to where this partnership takes us in the years to come,”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bigelow Tea, a local, family-owned business with a commitment and passion for both their tea and their community,” said Ed Crowley Jr., president of Stony Creek Brewery. “As a family-owned business, we share the same passion for our beer, and our values align with our strong commitment to our community.”

Previous articleMaine company to develop and operate new Vassar-based hotel and restaurant
Next articleInternational wine festival coming to Poughkeepsie
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here