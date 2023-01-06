Bam! Emeril Lagasse named chief culinary officer at Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) has hired celebrity chef and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse as its chief culinary officer.

In his new job, Lagasse will support Carnival’s chefs with guidance on food trends and techniques, and he will also provide input on future menu items and dining concepts. Guests will also see his input on the menus of main dining rooms fleetwide, including entrées designated as “Emeril recommends” picks; a restaurant concept created by Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro, is already on two of Carnival’s ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and a third ship (Carnival Jubilee) will also feature an Emeril’s Bistro later this year.

Lagasse is the latest high-profile chef associated with the cruise line – Guy Fieri has branded eateries on the company’s fleet.

“With Emeril’s culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.