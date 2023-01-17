Home Food & Beverage 7-Eleven introduces Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee

7-Eleven introduces Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee

By
Phil Hall
-

7-Eleven Inc. has announced the newest addition to its Slurpee drink lineup – Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee.

The bright purple frozen drink is described by the company as a “delicious blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors [that] promises to pack a floral and fruity punch.” The new beverage will be available on a limited-edition basis.

“Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. “Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink – served at a frosty 28 degrees – makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds.”

Previous articleZillow predicts the hottest housing markets of 2023
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here