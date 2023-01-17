7-Eleven introduces Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee

7-Eleven Inc. has announced the newest addition to its Slurpee drink lineup – Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee.

The bright purple frozen drink is described by the company as a “delicious blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors [that] promises to pack a floral and fruity punch.” The new beverage will be available on a limited-edition basis.

“Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. “Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink – served at a frosty 28 degrees – makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds.”