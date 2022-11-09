What’s new at The Westchester

When The Westchester opened in White Plains in 1995, it was hailed with the same words of a popular song of the day that was piped into its soundtrack – “A Whole New World.”

The 805,135-square-foot mall, owned and operated by the Simon Property Group, was built on an historic retail and transportation site – that of B. Altman & Co., one of the first suburban-branch department stores in the United States, opening in 1930; and the terminal for the New York, Westchester and Boston Railway. (Nordstrom occupies the B. Altman locale, anchoring one end of the mall on Westchester Avenue and Bloomingdale Road, while the formerly freestanding Neiman Marcus, which opened in 1972, occupies the opposite end on Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue. But a touch of B. Altman remains in the drinking fountain that greets visitors at an entrance on the lower parking level.)

Much has changed since The Westchester opened and even since it was renovated in 2016. Many now prefer to shop online. Stores and eateries have come and gone, including Disney, FAO Schwarz, Warner Bros. and City Limits restaurant. Meanwhile, the events designed to provide actual experiences in a virtual age were tested by Covid.

Still, events are returning and new stores and restaurants have been added to The Westchester’s portfolio of 136 shops.

They’re overseen by general manager Richard Ranges, who joined The Westchester in 2018. Ranges holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, from which he graduated summa cum laude. He began his lifelong career in retail as a buyer of men’s dress and athletic shoes for Macy’s before joining sister store Bloomingdale’s, where he worked for 24 years, most of those as vice president and general manager of its Roosevelt Field location in Garden City on Long Island.

Ranges continues to be part of the Island, living with his wife and two sons in Syosset, where he is an active member of the community. He served as the executive director and secretary for the Syosset Baseball Association, a nonprofit providing baseball programs for more than 1,000 local children.

Recently, he took time to answer some questions from Westfair:

Covid has compounded the challenges of brick-and-mortar stores and malls in a digital age. How is The Westchester weathering the challenge?

“We took the opportunity to invest in the center, focus on the customer experience and add first-to-market brands such as Arhaus and Alo Yoga. In the past year alone, we’ve opened 12 new stores – Aerie, Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Chokomode, Connecticut Shade, Fabletics, Juice Eternity, Levi’s, QQ Nails & Spa, Sugar Bear, Therabody and Zumiez – in addition to celebrating the recent renovations of the Louis Vuitton and David Yurman stores. David Yurman will open its newly renovated flagship store around (Thursday) Nov. 10, and we’re looking forward to Lucid Motors opening this holiday season and Tourneau opening its newly renovated space in early 2023.”

One thing I’ve noticed at The Westchester and elsewhere is that while people shop online, they tend to return in person. Have you observed this trend as well and does it underscore the need for brick and mortar?

“We see this every day. People love shopping in person. Being able to touch and feel products before you buy, trying on clothes to see how they fit and feel and having support and answers in real time is all part of the experience that you don’t get online.”

Malls, shopping centers, standalone stores, restaurants and hotels have tried to draw in the public with special features and events. The Westchester has been known for some great runway and Mother’s Day extravaganzas, to name a few. Will we be seeing the return of more and bigger events?

“Absolutely. Our marketing team is focused on creating a truly excellent customer experience where families can enjoy spending time together within the shopping center. The Westchester will be hosting many children’s events, including several holiday-related celebrations in the coming weeks.”

Tell us a bit more about your background and what led you to become general manager of The Westchester.

“I have worked in retail my entire professional career, primarily in buying and department-store management. I was seeking a new and exciting challenge several years ago and was happy to have the opportunity to join Simon, the largest and most notable REIT (real estate investment trust) in the country. My work within the Simon organization has led to my new position as general manager of The Westchester and I could not be more thrilled to work with such an amazing team at such a remarkable shopping center.”

What’s next for you and The Westchester?

“I look forward to seeing The Westchester continue to grow and thrive by adding more first-to-market retailers and hosting new experiences for families and the community.”

