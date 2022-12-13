Home Latest News Tudor splendor in Bronxville

Georgette Gouveia
Built in 1927, this majestic French Normandy Tudor marries traditional elegance with modern amenities.  

Recent cosmetic and structural renovations and restorations, inside and out, establish this 8,193-square-foot turnkey house on Masterton Road as a masterpiece for today’s family needs. The stone entry turret beckons you into a charming gallery, a sunken living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a private home office with doors leading to the front and back patios. A spacious library with a carved, stone, wood-burning fireplace and a large, elegant dining room with leaded glass windows and doors open to a newly constructed eat-in kitchen and family room designed by Manhattan- and London-based Smallbone of Devizes.  

With true indoor/outdoor egress, the kitchen area steps down to a 575-square-foot patio, designed for entertaining. A mudroom/two-car, heated, attached garage and a back stairs connect the first floor to a fully windowed lower level that houses a home theater/playroom, a wine cellar, a large gym with a bathroom and a laundry area with two sets of washers and dryers. The back stairs also connect to the second floor with access to a private nanny/guest area with two bedrooms/offices and a fully renovated full bathroom. This is separate from the main wing of the house, which has six bedrooms/offices/sitting rooms, three renovated full bathrooms and a private deck with a hot tub overlooking the property.  

The primary suite has a sitting room, a dressing area with a wood-burning fireplace, an en-suite renovated bathroom and custom-built closets and cabinetry. The third floor has an en-suite bedroom with a renovated bathroom, a media room and a custom craft/project studio. (There are eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths in all.)  

The mature grounds on .66 acre, designed by horticulturist Timothy Tilghman, lend an air of grace to the exterior. With a prime address just steps from the Bronxville school district, Metro-North Railroad station and the village, this tasteful home offers the best in Bronxville living, simply awaiting the next homeowners’ personal touches. 

The house is listed for $6,750,000. For more, call Mariellen Sullivan Carpenter or Susan French at 914-337-0400. You can also reach Carpenter at 914-319-8751 and French at 914-588-6397. 

