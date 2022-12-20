Setting the tone for the holiday table

Before you get to work creating your holiday table, think about the theme: Do you want the table design to be warm and cozy? Bold? Sophisticated? Moody? Fun and whimsical? Envision the feeling you want to elicit from your dining guests.

Once you have established the vision, use that as your guide.

At Stacy Garcia Inc. in Nanuet, our overall vision for the season is “Laid-Back Lodge.” We are creating a warm, modern aesthetic with décor that can last through the winter. Think plaids, warm knits, plush textures and pickled woods. Feeling cozy yet?

Getting started on the table

Is there an item that represents the theme or tone you want to set? A type of flower you were planning to use? Always start with a main piece to build around. It can be an item in your home that normally doesn’t sit on the table. It can be something special you purchase or rent for the day. Look around for that vase or decorative piece that you’ve hidden away.

When building the centerpiece for the table, think of it as a mini “room-scape.” You want to incorporate pieces of varying heights and textures. The centerpiece could be something tall and bold to which you can add smaller pieces, or it could be something wide and lower that offers a more subtle overall look. Build around that centerpiece with textures and even light. Another wonderful way to start to build a cozy or elegant look is to use a long tabletop fireplace down the center, which can add a wonderful, warm wow factor at the same time. Just be careful what you place next to your fireplace to avoid fire hazards.

Choosing a color palette

In your centerpiece, bring in colors that are in the dining room, as in your drapes, table runner or chair upholstery. Don’t be afraid to play up a color that may only be an accent color in the room at the moment. Renting plates, napkins and other décor can help you get the color scheme you want without buying everything new. This season our palette includes winter whites and warm neutrals with red undertones accented by tailored blue, rust, brick and mocha.

Add a bit of elegance

For a stylish touch, consider renting chairs or chair covers that offer a twist on your normal dining décor. Plain dining chairs (or even folding chairs) can be dressed up with covers in a variety of designs and patterns that fit your theme. For a soft, cozy feel, we’ve even added throw blankets folded on the back of chairs. A table runner is also a great way to add interest. Don’t be afraid to go bold with a table runner. We love pattern.

Florals also go a long way. Loose, natural arrangements create a whimsical feel. Branches are also a great way to add interest and height. We are seeing a trend toward warm, spice-colored florals. Think dahlias and strawflowers.

Your music will also set the tone. Having music playing when people arrive is a great way to welcome them, but it should fit your theme and not be too loud.

Let there be light

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to incorporate overhead lighting. Do you have a chandelier? Can you add florals or dried grasses to it to create a different look? Is it possible to hang something from the chandelier or use the chain to add dried branches that work with the theme? Again, you want to be careful what you place next to hot lightbulbs. You can also rent small touch lamps for each place setting or place just two or three on the table itself, allowing for great ambient lighting.

Consider changing out your lightbulbs if they are harsh. There are bulbs available that simulate torches or fire as well as ones that can change color. You could even pull lamps from other rooms to switch up the lighting and décor or replace an old shade with a fabulous new one for an existing lamp to go with the theme. Experiment ahead of the big night to see which lamps give you the best lighting.

Candles also add an ambience to holiday decor. With so many beautiful candleholders and hurricane lamps, you can layer light in your centerpieces or on your coffee tables, as long as you place them carefully and keep an eye on them. To take it the next step, add scented candles and play up more than just a visual impact. Adding scent can have a powerful effect on setting the mood.

The final edit

If you have finished decorating and there’s no room to fit the plates and all the glasses you should have for your guests, you’ve gone too far. If that’s the case, scale back the table décor. If the centerpieces have gotten out of control and guests cannot see each other, pare back. How much goes into the tablescape may depend on the tone you want to set, for example, a warm and cozy feel would have more layering and more texture versus a minimal, crisp feel that would be more edited. Your guests should “feel” the theme but still be able to sit and enjoy the dinner and the conversation. Don’t overwhelm the table or your guests. On the other hand, if you look at the table and wonder what is missing, you probably don’t have enough.

Last thoughts

A great way to personalize your table setting is with individual napkin rings that could be party favors or Christmas crackers that snap open to reveal sayings and tiny keepsakes. Or you can add place cards that have quotes matching people’s personalities. (They could even be something they have said to you over the years.) Maybe you want guests to figure out which seat is theirs by which quote resonates with them. Or add a personal note inside each person’s table card, something simple but meaningful they can take with them to remember the evening.

Happy Holidays!

Stacy Garcia is designer, CEO and chief inspiration officer of Stacy Garcia Inc. in Nanuet. For more, visit stacygarciainc.com.