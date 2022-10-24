New Cappelli tower takes its place in New Rochelle’s surging skyline

At a time of economic uncertainty, one thing is certain: Development is booming in New Rochelle.

The latest example is 3Thirty3, a 28-story luxury tower in the heart of downtown at 333 Huguenot St. that had its grand opening Thursday, Oct. 20, with members of the Cappelli Organization, the developer, joining city and Westchester County officials for the ribbon cutting.

The lofty, 285-unit glass tower, whose amenities include indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, is one of two 28-story towers that comprise the 435,000-square-foot Centre at Huguenot complex. A second building with 249 apartments and ground-level retail space is under construction directly across the street, with an expected completion date of November 2023. The two-building complex is being developed by the Cappelli Organization in partnership with The Related Cos. Cappelli affiliate LRC Construction is building both projects. (Another Cappelli project will soon start construction at 247 North Ave., a 28‑story tower with 300 apartments in partnership with LCOR Inc.)

Also in New Rochelle, LRC Construction recently completed One Clinton Park for RXR, the city’s master planner, at 26 South Division St., featuring 352 apartments in a 28‑story tower with ground-level retail space. Construction is underway on Two Clinton Park, also for RXR, a 28‑story tower with 390 apartments and ground floor retail space.

“Louis Cappelli was among the key pioneers whose vision and confidence helped bring about the positive transformation of downtown New Rochelle,” Mayor Noam Bramson said in a statement. “Now, at 3Thirty3, he takes our downtown to a new level, with design and amenities that establish the highest standards for our community and that reflect our aspirations for sustainable growth. The opening of 3Thirty3 is yet another example of New Rochelle’s forward momentum as we evolve into the best city in the region to live, work and grow.”

The luxury to which Bramson alludes can be seen in the apartments themselves, whose design showcases white-quartz countertops, energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. Each apartment boasts walk-in closets with built-in shelving, while floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of Long Island Sound and New York City, which is just a three-block walk and 30-minute Metro-North ride away.

Apartments are equipped with top-of-the-line smart home systems, including keyless entry and multiple-zone heating and air conditioning; full-sized, stacked washers and dryers with built-in linen shelving; and run-quiet dishwashers.

But the amenities just begin there, continuing with around-the-clock concierge service with a package room and dry-cleaning pickup/delivery; coworking spaces; exclusive resident access to two on-site Teslas; more than 240 on-site parking spaces with electric car-charging stations; and on-demand access to top-of-the-line home products via Tulu.

With a focus on wellness, residents also have access to a cardio and weight-training health club featuring a Pilates, yoga and aerobics studio. There is a full-spectrum, infrared sauna and New Rochelle’s only all-season indoor/outdoor swimming pool.

For entertaining, there is a multimedia lounge; a Full-Swing golf, multisport simulator with a brew bar; a mixology lounge; a professional chef’s event kitchen; an outdoor terrace with a fire pit; a grilling area; and a pizza oven. There is even a pet spa with a grooming station.

Small wonder then that more than 50% of the apartments are already leased and 120 new residents have moved in

“We are thrilled by the tremendous response we’ve received to this exciting and extraordinary new building,” Louis R. Cappelli, CEO of the Cappelli Organization, said in a statement. “With 3Thirty3, we are taking New Rochelle’s luxury rental market to a whole new level with world-class amenities. We are particularly pleased to be part of the remarkable renaissance underway in downtown New Rochelle.”

Monthly market rents range from $2,090 to $2,360 for studios; $2,495 to $4,230 for a one-bedroom unit and $3,450 to $4,925 for a two-bedroom unit. For more, click here.