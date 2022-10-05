Travel Talk: In Praise of The Blake

As schools return and New Haven kicks into gear for fall, we’ve found in our recent trawl of NH hotels that one stood head and shoulders above the rest. Introducing The Blake, named for Alice Blake (1864-93), the first female graduate of Yale Law School.

The Blake? Should we know it?

You should, at least if you have business in downtown New Haven. Built three years ago, The Blake sits on the edge of the Yale University campus, just three blocks from New Haven Green.

Boutique or big-boy?

A six-story mid-rise building with 108 guest rooms, including nine suites, The Blake has the buzz of a big-boy city hotel but in a boutique hotel’s clothing.

Valet parking, you assume?

You assume correctly. And you certainly need it in downtown New Haven.

What about the guest rooms?

Even the standard rooms are big and all guest accommodations boast kitchenettes equipped with a two-burner cooktop, microwave, Nespresso coffee-maker, miniature dishwasher and fridge – empty save for two complimentary bottles of Blake Hotel water. Pull-out sofas make sharing with younger kids a breeze – only don’t expect turndown service or a mint on the pillow, as it’s not offered.

Should we talk closets?

We should – specifically good quality his and hers robes, proper hangers both wooden and padded, a full-size ironing board and iron and an electronic safe that can accommodate a laptop.

How about the bathrooms?

Clean, attractive and functional, with pampering courtesy of Malin + Goetz products. There’s good water pressure in the large shower stall with its cheerful, white subway tiles and an ample supply of white towels in three sizes. (Warning: The cilantro conditioner left our hair silky soft but smelling like a garden salad.)

So far so good. Tell us about the public areas.

The vast open-plan lobby is a gorgeous space, with huge sofas, work tables, more intimate nooks, a see-through gas fireplace and a corner store next to the freestanding front desk, where Blake staff can’t do enough for you.

Corner store?

Known as the lobby market but more of a corner counter really, it’s got all the basics covered, from Tylenol to razors to candy to packaged Italian salami with crackers to a pre-mixed Old Fashioned. Plus, lots of wine, naturally.

You’re making me hungry. What are my dining options?

There’s no shortage of great restaurants within a few hundred yards of The Blake, but the hotel’s own Hamilton Park restaurant is right at the top of the league. An airy, contemporary space with masses of greenery, it features such dishes as native corn bisque with crab and avocado, linguine with shrimp and clams and house-made rigatoni Bolognese with whipped ricotta. Try the crispy skin chicken entrée, and you will never think of chicken breast in the same way again.

And the person behind all this deliciousness, wielding the whisk?

That would be Brendan Dion, a Culinary Institute of America alumnus (and tipped by Westfair for greatness.) He could win prizes for his French fries alone.

Any outdoor space?

You bet. Approached through the restaurant, a charming long patio extends along the northeast side of the property.

What about the people going up to the roof: What’s that all about?

They’re heading to High George, the Blake’s brilliant rooftop bar and terrace, although it’s open Friday and Saturday nights only. A boon in summer, with its retractable roof, the space is in operation year-round and what’s more, features spectacular sunsets as it faces due west.

Hmm, sounds like a great place for a party or event.

Indeed. But it’s not just the rooftop. With 3,500 square feet of natural light meeting space, open floor plans and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment built to accommodate, The Blake is one of the best addresses in town for tony gatherings.

Any other hotel amenities to be aware of?

Absolutely – a state of the art fitness center and a sixth-floor art gallery, curated by the Kehler Liddell Gallery.

Anything not to love, apart from the cilantro salad-dressing conditioner?

Many even-numbered rooms face a wall or building, although sheers and blinds ensure privacy. Oh, and breakfast, which at the moment is a “grab and go” affair, could take a step-up.

Otherwise?

Otherwise, The Blake is pretty near perfect.

For more, visit theblakenewhaven.com.