Captivating beauty in mid-country Greenwich

This Colonial on distinctive Grahampton Lane is the rare compound in mid-country Greenwich.

Two-and-a-half impeccable, private acres envelope a well-appointed 5,626-square-foot main house, a guest cottage, a four-car garage apartment/home office and a whimsical garden folly. Broad level lawns, magnificent perimeter trees and enchanting perennial gardens in continuous bloom will inspire both quiet reflection and fabulous parties.

The current owners have transformed the stone and shingle main house, built in 1939, to create a timeless floor plan with extra rooms on three levels. The heart of the house is the fabulous gourmet kitchen with multiple islands and a large, adjacent breakfast room and family room, both of which open onto expansive terraces and covered porches extending across the entire south side of the house. Five fireplaces, cozy studies, a lower-level billiard room and an amazing primary suite with the perfect closet are just some of the extraordinary features of this gracious home, which also boasts a commanding entry and staircase and nicely scaled formal rooms, along with additions and enhancements that work for today’s lifestyle. A flexible second-floor plan has bedrooms that can be organized into suites, accommodating multigenerational living. (There are five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-baths in all.)

The large guest cottage/pool house has two baths, a kitchenette and space for a gym and lounge as well as overnight accommodations upstairs. There is a separate office or studio with a full bath and a balcony overlooking the grounds and gardens. Come and be captivated by this simply gorgeous property.

The compound lists for $6,195,000. For more, call Heather Platt at 203-983-3802 or 203-869-4343 or Marje Vance Allocco at 203-912-8605 or 203-983-3806