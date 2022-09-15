Bonhams and Skinner – a perfect auction pairing

Skinner, a premier New England auction house, is noted for its personalized service and attention to detail. Its innovative use of technology for remote and online bidding offers a breadth of choices to buyers and sellers alike that creates a marketplace that’s larger and more robust than ever before.

Recently, Skinner was acquired by Bonhams, one of “old” England’s largest auctioneers of fine art and antiques with 400-plus specialized sales in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Sydney and Scandinavia. This new entity will give clients the opportunity to “have it all,” from everywhere.

Skinner sales have achieved remarkable results for consignors. One example is the resounding success of Luxe Living, the thoughtfully eclectic lifetime collections of a

Boston couple. A significant portion of their furniture, porcelains and decorative objects achieved many multiples of pre-auction estimates.

Other auction highlights at Skinner have included a bottle of whiskey, believed to be the oldest known (circa 1860s) and with an impressive provenance, and a 17th century Ming Imperial dragon carpet from the legendary textile collection of Jim Dixon.

Skinner’s exceptional results include record auction prices for such diverse objects as a 19th century American painting by Fitz Henry Lane and a Qing dynasty Chinese ceramic. Successes like these are a testament to the personal relationships as well as the deep technical knowledge that Skinner offers to consignors. Buyers know that they will find in Skinner sales items like rare Tornek-Rayville dive watches https://www.wagmag.com/dive-right-in-to-navy-watches/ and Andrew Clemens sand bottles, iconic objects that Skinner has been privileged to offer in several recent sales.

Consignors will benefit from the increased exposure that the old/new Bonhams Skinner offers. In addition to Skinner’s regional reputation and penetration, Bonhams has unparalleled international exposure. This unique global presence will stimulate more spirited bidding and even more successful outcomes.

For buyers, the acquisition means an even wider range of opportunities to acquire the rare, the beautiful, the historically significant and the culturally important. And with access to far-flung specialized sales by telephone or mouse, as well as live on-site bidding, distance is no barrier.

Skinner’s long history of success is grounded in a paradox. The antiques and vintage items we treasure are time-honored links to the past. But the methods and marketplaces in which we buy and sell them are constantly changing. This year marks a major change for Skinner – our acquisition by the world-renowned auction house Bonhams. It’s a change ensuring a bright future that will incorporate the best of both companies.

For more, contact Katie at katie.whittle@bonhamsskinner.com or 212-787-1114.