Andrea Bocelli makes a magical Connecticut debut

A recently renamed arena deserves a big name to call attention to it, right?

On Dec. 11, Total Mortgage Arena (formerly Webster Bank Arena) in Bridgeport got just that as tenor Andrea Bocelli made his Connecticut debut as part of a U.S. tour featuring son Matteo and daughter Virginia. The family and some equally talented friends performed Italian operatic favorites, along with classics from the Bocellis’ new album, “A Family Christmas” (Decca/Capitol Records), before a sold-out audience of 10,000.

As befits Andrea’s reputation as a crossover artist – one who moves seamlessly from classical to pop in several languages – the two hour-plus program was divided into two parts. The first included operatic gems from his repertoire, including “La Donna e Mobile,” from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” and “O Soave Fanciulla,” from Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème.” The second half provided the audience with an opportunity to hear Christmas carols and more in the way of Andrea duets with Matteo and Virginia, plus solos from all three.

Soprano Larisa Martinez, a rising opera star from Puerto Rico, enchanted the audience as she joined Andrea onstage for the first half, her lush voice complementing his vocals. Beginning the second half, Virginia, a poised child of just 10, teamed with her father for Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and nearly stole the show, to both the audience’s, and her father’s, obvious delight. Matteo, 24, proved another crowd favorite, shining brightly in his solo performance of “This is Christmas.” Meanwhile Andrea himself charmed with a version of “White Christmas” for which he played guitar, to his acknowledged embarrassment, telling the audience that he was self-taught and not entirely on top of his strumming game. Had he not confessed to this, we would never have noticed.

A bright-red grand piano also featured during the holiday-themed second half. And just when it started to feel like this magical evening may be nearing its end, the gracious Bocellis and Larisa returned for multiple encores – more than half a dozen. But it was Andrea’s standout performances of his familiar “Con Te Partiro,” (“Time to Say Goodbye”) with Larisa, and “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s “Turandot” – which has become a kind of tenor national anthem – that brought down the house.

Speaking of that house – which is owned by Bridgeport, managed by the Oak View Group and now named for the Milford-based lender in a 10-year deal with the city – we found its acoustics perfect for the big orchestral sounds of the Philharmonia Orchestra of New York, skillfully conducted by Steven Mercurio, and the Philadelphia Chorale, layering some of the evening’s selections. (When not featuring musical artists, the arena is home to the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders AHL farm team.) The place still felt intimate, thanks to large-scale images of palazzos and the Italian countryside in all seasons that transported you across the seas. At times a handful of dancers moved gracefully along the side of the stage, adding visual depth and wonder to the vocal and orchestral performances.

Following four East Coast performances, including stops on Long Island (UBS Arena, Dec. 13) and in Manhattan, (Madison Square Garden, Dec. 14) Bocelli’s tour resumes in the U.S. in February before heading to Europe in March.

