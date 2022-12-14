All shook up about cocktail shakers

Are you a traditionalist, or are you an admirer of the “new antiques”? Does the word “Shaker” make you think of (a) a 19th-century American religious sect noted for its clean-limbed furnishings and joyous folk hymns; or (B) gleaming drink containers shaped like skyscrapers or whimsical animals?

Not long ago, the expected reply to that question would have been only (a). Cocktail paraphernalia was generally regarded as a frivolous interest – fun, eccentric, but not anything to take seriously.

Then around 25 years ago, the richly illustrated book “Vintage Bar Ware” introduced readers to a whole new category of stylish and useful collectibles. Overnight, it seemed, cocktail shakers and their accessories were the toast of the town. Vintage examples in whimsical shapes such as fire extinguishers, lighthouses, golf bags and penguins became much sought-after and frequently reproduced.

Cocktail modernism is all about style, and the most sought-after style among barware fans is American Modern. The phrase refers to the inventive designs of the 1920s, ’30s, and’ 40s, characterized by:

· new industrial methods based on mass production and interchangeable parts;

· new materials such as chrome-plated steel, aluminum and Bakelite;

· new ideas like streamlining and functionalism.

The most admired examples of Jazz Age barware illustrate the two overriding design obsessions of that period – the skyscraper and the concept of streamlining. Neither one has any practical application for a container for mixing alcoholic beverages, but both reflected the concepts of speed, power and optimism that Americans held to, even in the depths of the Great Depression in the decade that followed.

For those who are interested in American Modern design, or people who just admire great-looking barware, plenty of fine examples survive. From the ’20s on, quality companies like Revere and Chase produced quantities of attractive, functional, well-designed pieces that embodied the machine age.

As well as examples in metal such as silver and silver plate, steel and aluminum, there are many attractive, well-designed and highly collectible examples in glass from the period. Glass was, after all, an ideal material for sleek American Modern designs – practical, well-suited to mass production, inexpensive, sanitary and easy to care for. Additionally, it could be produced in or decorated with a wide range of colors.

Vintage barware is unusual in that design trumps materials when it comes to prices. There are plenty of sterling silver cocktail shakers, many of them in traditional designs made in England, that aren’t as desirable to collectors as their more inventive silver-plated, aluminum, stainless-steel, chrome and nickel-plated American cousins. Similarly, Bakelite handles and knobs in great condition and unusual colors are less valuable in themselves but may easily command higher prices than exotic woods or ivory fittings.

It’s impossible to pinpoint the beginning of the “Modern age.” Some art historians say Modernism began at the end of the 19th century with Impressionism and the artistic theme of seeing and being seen. But social historians can reasonably argue that it started in the 1930s, when cocktail shakers replaced silver tea services as the wedding gift of choice. There’s something for every taste, from fastidious to fantastic, in this category of vintage decorative arts – the “new antiques.”

Fine examples of barware can be found in Bonhams Skinner sales across several departments, including 20th century design, silver, glass and the eclectic “Gentlemen’s Auctions.” And several times a year, the wine and spirits department offers a wide range of potables worthy of the best in barware.

Cheers!

Contact Katie at katie.whittle@bonhamsskinner.com or 212-787-1114.