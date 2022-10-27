Stamford’s Jerkyz to distribute free meals on Thanksgiving

Stamford’s Jerkyz Caribbean Restaurant & Rum Bar announced that it will be providing local residents with pre-packaged meals on Thanksgiving.

This will be third consecutive year that the restaurant will distribute free, freshly cooked three-course meals with a choice of chicken, fish and vegetarian options. Last year, restaurant owner Joab Taylor and his team gave out approximately 300 meals and this year they plan to grow that number to 750 with new partnerships and heightened awareness.

“We started this community give back in 2020 in response to the pandemic,” said Taylor. “The idea was to support people in need or alone, if they didn’t have the means or time for cooking on Thanksgiving we wanted to help.”

Taylor added that last year’s event was conducted with the help of Isis-Rae Goulbourne of City Events Group, noting that the “extra exposure from her media platform made it a lot easier for us to reach the community. This year we want to expand that reach by making deliveries to local non-profit organizations.”

Meals will be distributed from the restaurant’s 227 Summer St. location, with no questions asked regarding the financial health of those accepting the meals. Meals will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until supplies run out; the restaurant will be closed to indoor dining on Thanksgiving.

Photograph courtesy of Jerkyz’s Instagram page./em>