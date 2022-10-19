Greenwich’s Brighton Park Capital announces two senior hires

Brighton Park Capital, a Greenwich-headquartered growth equity investment firm that specializes in partnering with software, healthcare and tech-enabled services businesses, has hired Calen Angert as a partner and head of its health care group and John Cordo as a principal specializing in cybersecurity.

Angert joins the firm from TA Associates, where he served as a senior vice president focused on executing and managing investments across the health care landscape. He began his career in the health care group of Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division. Cordo was most recently a principal at NightDragon and vice president at ClearSky, two cybersecurity-focused growth equity and venture capital firms. He started his career at Blackstone and JPMorgan.

“We are delighted to welcome Calen and John to the firm,” said Mark F. Dzialga, managing partner at Brighton Park Capital. “Their respective expertise will be invaluable in expanding our portfolio and partnering with management teams to help drive growth and build enduring value.”