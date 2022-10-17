Connecticut receives $1M for study to improve I-95 corridor in Stamford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to finance an ongoing study into potential safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford.

The state’s Interstate 95 Stamford Planning and Environmental Linkage Study is considering alternatives that will enable safer merges and reduced crashes on between Exits 7 and 9 on the I-95 corridor, which has seen 736 crashes between 2018 and 2020. The study is also considering ideas to replace the 1,065-foot-long I-95 bridge over Metro-North Railroad and Myrtle Avenue in Stamford, which was built in 1958 and is in poor condition.

“This award supports the goals of the grant program – improving safety for drivers and pedestrians, easing travel time for freight and travelers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from traffic congestion, and improving the quality of life for residents of Stamford and surrounding communities,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “This is just the beginning of many federal grant funding opportunities that the Connecticut Department of Transportation is targeting to accelerate and prioritize safety improvement and accessibility upgrade projects on all of our roadways.”