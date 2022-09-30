You gotta have art

We hear a lot in the United States – the rest of the world has an entirely different attitude – that culture and commerce don’t mix. But consider this: According to the Americans for the Arts Action Fund, the arts are an $878 billion industry that’s larger than construction and education, adding 4.5% to the GDP and 5.1 million jobs while contributing about $114 billion to New York state coffers and $9.8 billion to Connecticut’s. These numbers may have suffered under Covid and inflation, but what hasn’t?

Still, you can mull this over at your next art outing, including the Armonk Outdoor Art Show, which takes place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2 at 205 Business Park Drive. Purchase tickets in advance at armonkoutdoorartshow.org.