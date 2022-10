Senior citizens will be able to address some of the legal issues that most affect their lives at Yonkers Senior Law Day, a combination of free seminars and one-on-one, 15-minute consultations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Will Library. The seminars start at 10:30 a.m., with the consultations at noon. A brown bag lunch will also be provided.

