Winston Flowers’ radiant holiday touch

Among Santa’s busiest elves this holiday season – the folks at Winston Flowers in Greenwich. With additional locations in its native Boston and New York City, the more-than-75-year-old, third-generation company goes directly to farmers or international brokers, rather than wholesalers, for the longest-lasting blooms. This year its arrangements include Ruby Radiance, with amaryllis blossoms, scarlet roses, “cappuccino” garden roses and bunches of ruby spray roses creating a palette of reds – accented with evergreens, golden magnolia leaves and fragrant bay leaves; topped with crimson berries; and showcased in a handmade green vessel, ($500).

Winston Flowers also offers curated gourmet gifts like the Holiday Cheer box. This assortment of seasonally-inspired treats features peppermint bark, handmade truffles, caramels, a Hammond’s candy cane and more. Trimmed with seasonal accents, the gift set is presented in a Winston Flowers gift crate, ($200). Both Ruby Radiance and Holiday Cheer are available for local delivery in Westchester and Fairfield counties as well as in New York City and Boston. The cheer box is also available for nationwide gourmet delivery via courier, all at www.winstonflowers.com.