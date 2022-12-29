Wineaccess.com makes wine purchasing easy

Buying wine is always an adventure. There are big box stores with a million options and a sales force that is never up to the task. There are boutique stores with passionate owners who taste everything in their store and can intelligently steer you but by necessity, they may have limited selections. There are online wine clubs in which you can set up a profile of wine types preferred and they then send you those promotions. Some of these clubs offer great discounted deals, but their wines may be brilliant or boring. I just learned of what looks like, quite possibly, the best method for your wine purchases.

Wineaccess.com is a broad-spectrum, guided and intuitive purchasing site. It’s easy to set up an account and to key-in preferences. Every wine on this site has been tasted by a professional team of certified wine experts that taste up to 20,000 wines per year. Only one in 18 makes the cut to the website. You can shop by wine type, be it red, white, Rosé, sparkling, dessert/fortified and/or sake. You can also shop by grape type, country of origin, specific region or by appropriate food pairings. Or you can electronically meet one of the five team members, taste their recommendations, find common preferences and use them for suggestions. Their wines “exceed expectations defined by price.” And any wine that doesn’t live up to its expectations will have its cost refunded. You can’t go wrong.

Each bottle chosen for Wineaccess.com is shown on the site with winemaker history, vineyard information and awards that have been won. Additionally, the site offers vintage facts to help assist you in your selection. Each bottle that arrives at your house is accompanied by an 8 by 10-inch business card weight page with all the information and some anecdotes about the wine. On the reverse side is a rating system to score the wine and preserve it for future use.

Wineaccess.com also has a series of clubs to join that allow for regular selections chosen for you. The many different clubs available are defined by region, price or regularity of shipments. The Michelin Guide club features celebrity chefs and their sommeliers choosing something special. Daniel Boulud and José Andrés are two of these chefs curating some wine choices that wildly overdeliver. There are wines to be found here from delicious affordable pleasures below $20 to outstanding first growths from Bordeaux in the $1,300 range. Orders above $150 get free shipping.

I just ordered a wine club delivery plan for a family member and it couldn’t be easier. I chose the Pacific Northwest plan that delivers six bottles of wine four times a year. Think Fruit of the Month Club albeit the fruit is already fermented, bottled, aged, chosen, shipped and on your doorstep to share with a special someone. There is no better way to say, “Happy New Year.”

Write me at doug@dougpaulding.com.