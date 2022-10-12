Which teams are tops in NY and CT? The results may surprise you

With professional basketball, baseball, football, hockey and soccer all in play in October, we’d thought you’d be interested in the somewhat surprising results of who’s searching for whom online.

Odds comparison expert Sports Betting NY analyzed Google search data over the past 12 months for all 152 major league sports teams across the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and MLS. It looked at the number of searches each sports team receives every month on average to find the most popular team in every state.

And the winner in New York? The Buffalo Bills. Residents searched for the four-time consecutive Super Bowl contenders more than any other team — 823,000 times a month on average, or the equivalent of 4.1% of New York’s population searching at least once every month.

The top contender in Connecticut? The New York Yankees, which is eyebrow-raising considering that the Nutmeg State is considered to be evenly divided between fans of the Bronx Bombers and those of the archrival Boston Red Sox.

Of course, just because you are scouting a team online doesn’t mean you are necessarily a fan. After all, it pays to do reconnaissance on your opponents.

As for the most searched team in the nation? That would be the Dallas Cowboys. Often referred to as “America’s Team,” the Cowboys are valued at $8 billion and, according to Forbes, are the first NFL team to generate $1 billion in revenue, thanks in part to such sponsorships as a 10-year, $200 million deal with Molson Coors. (The second most valuable franchise in the world is the New York Yankees, valued at $6 billion. You could argue, however, that the Yankees are better known internationally than the Cowboys. At least, the team’s cap is, often standing in for New York as a whole or even the United States to people in foreign countries.

But don’t tell Red Sox fans that.

For more on how all the states and teams fared, click here.