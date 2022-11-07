 Westchester Parks Foundation gets a new home

Westchester Parks Foundation, a nonprofit that provides private support to preserve the county’s parks system and improve the quality of life in our communities, has purchased a 6,000-square-foot office building at 104 Smith Ave. in Mount Kisco. The multilevel house, zoned for office space, will be the new headquarters for the nonprofit, which previously leased space in White Plains.

Said Joe Stout, the foundation’s executive director: “We have been searching for the perfect office space as the organization has grown, and our new building in Mount Kisco provides us with an ideal working environment to house our growing number of employees and continually expanding community volunteer programs that enable us to improve our county parks.”

WPF’s 11 year-round employees will occupy the new offices. The organization considered various long-term leasing options in the Westchester area before deciding to buy the space formerly occupied by Interstate Financial Group. McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP (MGS) served as the lead counsel for the transaction, and Sullivan Architecture provided consultation design services.

