Westchester law firm’s ‘Super’ honor

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano LLP in White Plains and Somers has been recognized in the 2022 New York Metro edition of “Super Lawyers.” Managing member Anthony J. Enea has been selected by his peers as a Super Lawyer in the practice area of estate and probate; Sara E. Meyers, member, in elder law. Samantha A. Lyons, member; Lauren C. Enea, senior associate; and Stella King, associate; have been named Rising Stars.

“Super Lawyers” is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

“I’m honored to once again share this recognition with four deserving colleagues,” Enea said in a statement. “Working in the field of elder law, we can make a real impact on people’s lives – stepping in at a time of need with the knowledge and ability to protect our clients’ life savings from the overwhelming costs associated with long-term care and estate taxes. Our attorneys are committed to maintaining the highest legal standards and achieving the best possible results.”